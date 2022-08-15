India@75: How President, CMs and other top leaders greeted nation on Independence Day

Mini
India at 75: Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoisted the national flag and celebrated Independence Day at their residence in New Delhi. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended greeting with a Jawaharlal Nehru's quote.
Newly-elected President Droupadi Murmu paid homage at National War Memorial on the occasion of Independence Day. She extended greetings "to the armed forces, to the members of Indian missions abroad, and to the Indian diaspora who continue to make their motherland proud".
76वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं।आज भारत की संस्कृति,जीवंत लोकतांत्रिक परंपरा व 75 साल की उपलब्धियों पर गर्व करने का दिन है।खुद को तिल-तिल जलाकर देश में आजादी का सूर्योदय करने वाले स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों व देश की रक्षा हेतु सर्वस्व अर्पण करने वाले वीर जवानों को नमन करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/fePDKYEl6L— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 15, 2022
LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu pays homage at National War Memorial on the occasion of Independence Day https://t.co/kJE8jBRTj9— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 15, 2022
Happy Independence Day to all.Today is the day to pay gratitude to our valiant freedom fighters and the builders of modern India whose hard work and sacrifices laid the foundation of a sovereign, stable & strong republic. #IDAY2022 pic.twitter.com/ql5ac8yd11— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 15, 2022
Smt @nsitharaman hoists the national flag and celebrates the #IndependenceDay with her family and staff at her residence in New Delhi. #IndiaAt75 #Iday2022 #AmritMahotsav #AKAM #HarGharTiranga pic.twitter.com/7S8njWtgpa— NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) August 15, 2022
Hoisted the National Flag at my residence on the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. #IndependenceDay #HarGharTiranga pic.twitter.com/FpxnPahFXy— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 15, 2022
भारत की स्वतंत्रता के आज 75 वर्ष पूर्ण होने पर सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।आइये, PM @NarendraModi जी के आह्वान पर अमृत काल के अगले 25 वर्षों में हम सब एकजुट होकर, आत्मनिर्भर भारत के मार्ग पर आगे बढ़ते हुए, इसे मजबूत व विकसित राष्ट्र बनाने में अपना बहुमूल्य योगदान दें। pic.twitter.com/B13eh3yV1U— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 15, 2022
It is my promise to the people of this great nation that I shall strive everyday for our dream India.My fellow Indians, what is your dream for India? #MyIdeaForIndiaAt75(2/2)— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 15, 2022
76वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस के पावन अवसर पर आज विधान भवन, लखनऊ में ध्वजारोहण किया।आजादी के ये 75 वर्ष न सिर्फ आत्मावलोकन करने के अवसर प्रदान कर रहे हैं, बल्कि नए संकल्पों के साथ नई कार्य-योजना को आगे बढ़ाने हेतु नई प्रेरणा भी प्रदान कर रहे हैं।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 15, 2022
The exuberant celebrations of the past few days have shown secessionist groups that people consider Assam to be an integral & inalienable part of Bharat since time immemorial.I urge the secessionist groups to come for discussions and aid in Assam's development journey. pic.twitter.com/bBKgZAWF7H— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 15, 2022
#LIVE: எழும்பூர் அருங்காட்சியக வளாகத்தில் உத்தமர் காந்தியடிகள் திருவுருவச் சிலை திறப்பு#IndiaAt75 https://t.co/APhCej3c5k— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) August 15, 2022
76वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस के अवसर पर सभी राज्यवासियों एवं देशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं।— Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) August 14, 2022
आज़ादी के 75 साल पूरे होने पर आज कांग्रेस मुख्यालय में ध्वजारोहण समारोह में शामिल हुआ, ये एक ऐतिहासिक और यादगार पल है।आज हम आज़ादी के 76वें वर्ष में प्रवेश कर रहे हैं, हमें मिलकर एक नई ऊर्जा का संचार कर, देशहित के कार्यों को नई दिशा और गति देनी होगी।जय हिंद। pic.twitter.com/Uo21yPkTUK— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 15, 2022
Sri NCBN hoisted the National Flag at his residence in Amaravati on the occasion of 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. #IndependenceDay #HarGharTiranga pic.twitter.com/1jW8GxfodP— Telugu Desam Party (@JaiTDP) August 15, 2022