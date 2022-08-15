India@75: How President, CMs and other top leaders greeted nation on Independence Day

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini India at 75: Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoisted the national flag and celebrated Independence Day at their residence in New Delhi. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended greeting with a Jawaharlal Nehru's quote.

As Indian celebrates its 76th Independence Day on Monday, chief ministers and other top political leaders took to social media to congratulate the nation on the occasion. Many chief ministers of states, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankha and political leaders unfurled the national flag and greeted the nation on Twitter to mark the event. Here's what they said:

Before speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended "Greetings on this very special Independence Day". Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Today is a day to be proud of India's culture, vibrant democratic tradition and achievements of 75 years."

76वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं। आज भारत की संस्कृति,जीवंत लोकतांत्रिक परंपरा व 75 साल की उपलब्धियों पर गर्व करने का दिन है।खुद को तिल-तिल जलाकर देश में आजादी का सूर्योदय करने वाले स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों व देश की रक्षा हेतु सर्वस्व अर्पण करने वाले वीर जवानों को नमन करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/fePDKYEl6L— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 15, 2022 Newly-elected President Newly-elected President Droupadi Murmu paid homage at National War Memorial on the occasion of Independence Day. She extended greetings "to the armed forces, to the members of Indian missions abroad, and to the Indian diaspora who continue to make their motherland proud".

LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu pays homage at National War Memorial on the occasion of Independence Day https://t.co/kJE8jBRTj9 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 15, 2022

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar urged citizens to "renew our pledge to uphold the civilizational ethos of ‘Bharat’ and constitutional values".

Happy Independence Day to all. Today is the day to pay gratitude to our valiant freedom fighters and the builders of modern India whose hard work and sacrifices laid the foundation of a sovereign, stable & strong republic. #IDAY2022 pic.twitter.com/ql5ac8yd11— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 15, 2022

Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also hoisted the national flag and celebrated Independence Day at their residence in New Delhi.

Hoisted the National Flag at my residence on the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. #IndependenceDay #HarGharTiranga pic.twitter.com/FpxnPahFXy — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 15, 2022

Meanwhile, Consumer Affairs minister Piyush Goyal urged people to "unite and make our valuable contribution in making it (India) a strong and developed nation, moving forward on the path of self-reliant India".

भारत की स्वतंत्रता के आज 75 वर्ष पूर्ण होने पर सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आइये, PM @NarendraModi जी के आह्वान पर अमृत काल के अगले 25 वर्षों में हम सब एकजुट होकर, आत्मनिर्भर भारत के मार्ग पर आगे बढ़ते हुए, इसे मजबूत व विकसित राष्ट्र बनाने में अपना बहुमूल्य योगदान दें। pic.twitter.com/B13eh3yV1U— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 15, 2022

Besides West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "We must stay true to the vision of our forefathers and keep the aspirations of our future generations at heart," while extending greetings to the citizens of India.

In a series of tweets, Banerjee even promised the people "that I shall strive every day for our dream India...For the people, I want to build a nation where no one goes hungry, where no woman feels unsafe, where every child sees the light of education, where all are treated equally, where no oppressive forces divide the people and harmony defines the day."

It is my promise to the people of this great nation that I shall strive everyday for our dream India. My fellow Indians, what is your dream for India? #MyIdeaForIndiaAt75(2/2)— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 15, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "These 75 years of independence are not only providing opportunities for introspection but are also a new inspiration to pursue a new plan of action with new resolutions."

76वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस के पावन अवसर पर आज विधान भवन, लखनऊ में ध्वजारोहण किया। आजादी के ये 75 वर्ष न सिर्फ आत्मावलोकन करने के अवसर प्रदान कर रहे हैं, बल्कि नए संकल्पों के साथ नई कार्य-योजना को आगे बढ़ाने हेतु नई प्रेरणा भी प्रदान कर रहे हैं।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 15, 2022

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke about a new scheme for flood mitigation via the utilisation of water bodies. "We are also setting up 15,000 Anganwadi centres for children’s welfare," he said urging "the secessionist groups to come for discussions and aid in Assam's development journey."

The exuberant celebrations of the past few days have shown secessionist groups that people consider Assam to be an integral & inalienable part of Bharat since time immemorial. I urge the secessionist groups to come for discussions and aid in Assam's development journey. pic.twitter.com/bBKgZAWF7H— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 15, 2022

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated Uthmar Gandhi statue at Egmore Museum complex.

76वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस के अवसर पर सभी राज्यवासियों एवं देशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) August 14, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended greeting with a Jawaharlal Nehru quote from his iconic 'Tryst With Destiny' speech: "To India, our much-loved motherland, the ancient, the eternal and the ever-new, we pay our reverent homage and we bind ourselves afresh to her service."

आज़ादी के 75 साल पूरे होने पर आज कांग्रेस मुख्यालय में ध्वजारोहण समारोह में शामिल हुआ, ये एक ऐतिहासिक और यादगार पल है। आज हम आज़ादी के 76वें वर्ष में प्रवेश कर रहे हैं, हमें मिलकर एक नई ऊर्जा का संचार कर, देशहित के कार्यों को नई दिशा और गति देनी होगी।जय हिंद। pic.twitter.com/Uo21yPkTUK— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 15, 2022

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted, "Sacrifices, ideas, India's vast ancient culture, values of the Constitution, collective efforts towards the development laid a strong foundation of the country."

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) shared a video of its chief Chandrababu Naidu hoisting the national flag at his residence in Amaravati. AIADMK Interim General Secretary said, "...let us pledge that youth power, national spirit and unity will make our mother earth shine forever with youth and excellence".

Sri NCBN hoisted the National Flag at his residence in Amaravati on the occasion of 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. #IndependenceDay #HarGharTiranga pic.twitter.com/1jW8GxfodP — Telugu Desam Party (@JaiTDP) August 15, 2022

Apart from Indian leaders, world leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron and Australian Prime Minister Albanese also congratulated India and lauded India's achievements.