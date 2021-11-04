India asks Pakistan to grant overflight clearance for Srinagar-Sharjah flight

India has asked Pakistan to grant overflight clearance for Srinagar-Sharjah GoFirst flights, sources said. Pakistani authorities had granted overflight clearance to GoFirst flights to operate the Srinagar-Sharjah sector on October 23, 24, 26, and 28. However, it had later put the clearance on the hold for the period of October 31 to November 30, 2021.

"This matter was promptly taken up with Pakistan through diplomatic channels and we have requested Pakistan to grant overflight clearance for this flight in the larger interest of the common people who have booked tickets on this route," sources added.

To be updated.