Jaishankar wants an upgrade in India-ASEAN ties to promote 'decentralised globalisation'

On the first day of the two-day ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) meeting in Delhi, India's External Minister S Jaishanker said the country fully supports a strong, unified, and prosperous ASEAN, one whose centrality in Indo-Pacific is fully recognised.

He pushed for "deepening, broadening and upgrading" the partnership as India enters the fourth decade of its partnership with ASEAN.

"A better-connected India and ASEAN would be well-positioned to promote decentralised globalisation and resilient and reliable supply chains that are needed by the international community. It's important that we identify a new set of priorities while ensuring the early realisation of our ongoing initiatives," the external affairs minister said.

Jaishankar talked about the "geopolitical headwinds" triggered by the Russia-Ukraine crisis and its knock-on effects on food, energy security, prices of fertilisers and commodities, as well as logistics and supply chains.

"It is heartening that we're meeting in person for the first ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Delhi even so COVID-19 has not fully abated... this path has become even more arduous with geopolitical headwinds which we faced due to developments in Ukraine...," Jaishankar said.

The ASEAN is considered one of the most influential groupings in the region, and India and several other countries, including the US, China, Japan and Australia, are its dialogue partners.

At the meeting, the foreign ministers of the ASEAN nations called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed ongoing cooperation.

The meeting marks the 30th anniversary of India's relations with the 10-member regional bloc, which includes Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Myanmar, and Vietnam.

ASEAN meet: What was on the agenda

Jaishankar said a greater focus on trade and investment growth, physical and digital connectivity, defence and security, climate action and green growth and more people to people exchanges constitute the new agenda.

Jaishankar also emphasised the need for strengthening land and sea connectivity with ASEAN member states. The upgrade of the India-Myanmar-Thailand highway is part of the ASEAN-India Connectivity initiative.