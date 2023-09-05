India's Artistry on Display: G20 delegates to receive kits with khadi bags, textile covers and more

In a bid to showcase India's civilizational heritage & soft power, the Union Government is organising an all-India crafts exhibition-cum-sale at the venue of the G20 Leaders summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The exhibition will showcase soft music, items for sale as well as live demonstrations of crafts from across the country, at the crafts bazaar situated next to the summit venue.

One District One Product (ODOP) and Geographical Indicator (GI) tag items will be displayed state-wise at the crafts bazaar which will be open for all G20 delegates, also with an aim to enhance the market potential of each product.

G20 Secretariat's Special Secretary Muktesh Pardeshi said that India's technological development, socio-economic progress and growing space economy have been highlighted on the sidelines of the events that have taken place.

With a government already promoting ODOP and GI products as part of its hospitality policy while selecting giftable items for delegates, India plans to provide kits and gifts for delegates which include Indian materials, motifs, khadi bags and textile covers for notebooks.

However, Pardeshi pointed out that the government is desisting from gifting those GI items which are either seasonal or perishable or fall foul of biosecurity restrictions in countries like Australia and New Zealand.

He said that barring a couple of states/UTs who couldn't send their craftspeople due to logistical reasons, all others are participating. While states are bearing the cost of travel for their respective artisans, boarding & lodging are being provided free of cost by the Centre.