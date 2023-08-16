India approves seven new multi tracking projects for Railways — Details

The minister added that upcoming multi tracking projects will cover 34 districts in nine states of India, which includes Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

The union cabinet has approved seven multi tracking projects worth Rs 32,500 crore for the Indian Railways, minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Wednesday.

"The government, under PM Modi, is extensively focusing on the development of the Railways," Vaishnaw said as he addressed the media.

VIDEO | "The Union Cabinet today has approved seven projects for the India Railways. The government, under PM Modi, is extensively focusing on the development of the Railways," says Union minister @AshwiniVaishnaw at Cabinet briefing. pic.twitter.com/EZo0ovNPS5

— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 16, 2023

The minister added that upcoming multi tracking projects will cover 34 districts in nine states of India, which includes Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Here's the list of projects that received green signal from the government:

1) Gorakhpur Cantt to Valmiki Nagar — doubling of existing line.

2) Son Nagar-Andal multi tracking project.

3) Nergundi-Barang and Khurda Road-Vizianagaram — third line to be added.

4) Mudkhed-Medchal and Mahbubnagar-Dhone — doubling of the existing line.

5) Guntur-Bibinagar — doubling of the existing line.

6) Chopan-Chunar — doubling of existing line.

7) Samakhiali-Gandhidham — quadrupling of the line.

The new multi tracking projects will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by 2,339 kms. The railways minister also said that at least 120 metric tonnes of extra cargo handling capacity will be added to the railways after the projects get completed.

During 1950-51, the length of railway tracks stood at 59,315 kms which has increased to 1,07,832 kms in 2022-23, Indian Railways had said earlier.