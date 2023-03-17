India announces 10% reservation for former Agniveers in CISF

The Union Home Ministry also notified relaxation in the upper age limit for the aspirants depending on whether they are part of the first batch or subsequent batches of Agniveers.

A week after announcing the quota for former Agniveers in the Border Security Force (BSF), the Union Home Ministry has announced 10 percent reservation for former Agniveers in vacancies in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

"Ten percent of the vacancies shall be reserved for ex-Agniveers," the notification released by the ministry said. The announcement was made after amending the rules made under the Central Industrial Security Force Act, 1968.

The Home Ministry also notified relaxation in the upper age limit for the aspirants depending on whether they are part of the first batch or subsequent batches of Agniveers. Age will be releaxed up to five years for candidates of the first batch and up to three years for candidates of other batches, the notification read.

The Centre had on June 14, 2022, unveiled the ambitious Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of youths in the three services aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 on a four-year short-term contractual basis. After the completion of the four-year tenure, only 25 percent of the recruits from each batch will be retained in Army, Navy and Airforce.

This move is set to benefit the remaining 75 percent of the demobilised troops from the services. The paramilitary forces will also get a trained pool of personnel to fill up over 84,800 vacancies.

-With inputs from PTI