India and US played critical role in supporting each other during COVID-19: Ambassador Sandhu

I also interacted w/ bright young students from 🇮🇳,who are working the most imp. challenges of our times-cancer research to climate change,space exploration to cyber security & more. Encouraged them to utilize the unique opportunities as our countries deepen their partnership pic.twitter.com/SmAidzXpPf— Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) May 29, 2022
This week, I visited the impressive campus of @LifeAtPurdue in #Indiana. Was delighted to meet w/ leading faculty members,working on cutting edge STEM areas & learn about their close partnership w/ Indian institutions. Also met w/ Pres. Gov.Mitch Daniels & Provost @JayAkridge pic.twitter.com/8OAh43ZGYh— Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) May 29, 2022
A pleasure always to meet @SenToddYoung , this time in his home state of #Indiana. A friend of India, his work to strengthen India-US strategic partnership and to support community is deeply appreciated. pic.twitter.com/Rwjlj2EmEE— Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) May 28, 2022
Bringing the best of 🇮🇳 tech to the 🇺🇸!Visited impressive @Infosys ' state of the art facilities in #Indianapolis, sharpening the US competitive edge, innovating on the next generation of technologies, and adding value to local communities. pic.twitter.com/JymsfCW4TN— Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) May 27, 2022