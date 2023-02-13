India and Nepal agree to strengthen economic and development cooperation during high-level visit

India and Nepal agreed to strengthen their economic and development cooperation during a two-day visit by Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra to Kathmandu, discussing connectivity, power trade, agriculture, health, and culture.

India and Nepal have agreed to strengthen their economic and development cooperation during a two-day visit by Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra to Kathmandu. Kwatra met with Nepal's Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal and Foreign Minister Bimala Rai Paudyal to discuss a range of issues related to the comprehensive bilateral relations between the two countries.

During the visit, the two sides agreed to further strengthen their economic and development cooperation for the benefit of both countries and the region as a whole.

Connectivity, power trade, agriculture, health, and culture were among the matters of bilateral cooperation discussed during the visit, according to a statement issued by Nepal's foreign ministry. Kwatra is also expected to meet Nepal's top political leaders, including Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN-UML chairman KP Sharma Oli.

The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and the priority India attaches to its relations with Nepal under its "Neighbourhood First" policy, the Ministry of External Affairs has said. India's "Neighbourhood First" policy seeks to build cordial and synergetic relations with India's South Asian neighbours in various areas such as economy, science and technology, research and education, among others.

Nepal is important for India in the context of its overall strategic interests in the region, and the leaders of the two countries have often noted the age-old "Roti Beti" relationship. The country shares a border of more than 1,850 km with five Indian states - Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Landlocked Nepal relies heavily on India for the transportation of goods and services.

The visit by Kwatra is the first high-level visit from India after Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda' assumed office for the third time in December. It is expected that Kwatra will also discuss with his Nepalese interlocutors the possibility of a visit to India by Nepal's Prime Minister Prachanda. Prachanda has said that he will travel to India on his first foreign visit.

India and Nepal have a longstanding relationship, with cultural, social, and economic ties. The two countries share a common heritage and have deep cultural and historical linkages. The relationship has been tested in recent years due to political tensions, but both sides have made efforts to improve relations.

In recent years, India has sought to increase its engagement with Nepal and has launched several initiatives to enhance bilateral ties. In 2018, India and Nepal signed the Integrated Check Post (ICP) agreement to enhance trade and connectivity between the two countries. The ICP provides for the establishment of integrated customs, immigration, and quarantine facilities at the border crossing points between the two countries.

India has also been involved in the development of Nepal's infrastructure, particularly in the areas of roads, highways, and power projects. India has committed more than $1 billion in aid to Nepal since 2015, making it the largest donor to the country.

The visit by Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra to Nepal is expected to strengthen the comprehensive bilateral relations between the two countries. The visit underscores the importance of India's "Neighbourhood First" policy and the priority India attaches to its relations with Nepal.

The two countries have a longstanding relationship and share deep cultural and historical linkages. India has committed to enhancing bilateral ties with Nepal and has launched several initiatives to achieve this objective.