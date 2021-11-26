All eyes on India in upcoming WTO meet at Geneva; what's on the agenda

As the World Trade Organization (WTO) prepares to hold its 12th ministerial conference in Geneva, all eyes are on India, which seeks to address a raft of critical issues such as special and differential treatment to developing countries, patent waiver for COVID-19 vaccines and public procurement for food security.

What is the WTO meeting about?

The WTO will hold its 12th ministerial conference in Geneva from November 30 to December 3. The conference was originally scheduled to be hosted by Kazakhstan in June 2020, but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministerial conference is WTO’s highest decision-making body which sets the rules of trade across the globe. The meeting will be attended by trade ministers and senior officials from 164 member countries.

While the summit is held once in two years, the forthcoming summit holds special significance as it is being held for the first time since 2017.

Patent waiver

One of the priority areas that India will fight for is the temporary waiver on WTO agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) to get equitable access to vaccines.

India and South Africa had in October 2020 proposed a waiver on intellectual property rights for vaccine manufacturers. The proposal had received support from 100 nations. However, it was opposed by nations like Switzerland, Norway and the UK.

“Since all WTO decisions have to be unanimous, there is nothing that can be done, even if a single nation is unwilling,” a senior trade negotiator told Moneycontrol.

Public stockholding for food security

India will seek to find a permanent solution on public stockholding for food security at the 12th ministerial conference of the WTO.

India, along with other developing nations, has a number of public stockholding programmes to purchase, stockpile and distribute foodgrains.

Some countries argue that the stockholding programmes distort trade when the government purchases stocks from farmers at fixed prices, such as India's minimum support price (MSP) programme.

According to the WTO trade norms, a member country’s food subsidy bill should not cross the 10 percent limit of the value of foodgrains production based on the reference price of 1986-88. However, India had sought changes in the food subsidy cap as full implementation of its food security programme is likely to breach the cap.

In 2013, the WTO members reached a ‘Peace Clause’ that permitted implementation of India's food security programme till a permanent solution was found. This allows India to procure and stock foodgrains for the poor above the 10 percent subsidy cap without being penalised by the WTO.

Even as developed nations challenge India’s continuation of subsidies, India seeks to enshrine the ‘Peace Clause’ in the agreement forever.

“India along with the G-33 (group of nations) has been engaging in finding a permanent solution to the public stockholding issue,” an official told Business Standard.

Special and differential treatment

India will seek to preserve the special and differential treatment (S&DT) given to developing nations at the meeting in Geneva, a government official said on November 25.

"Special and differential treatment is a fundamental principle that needs to be retained. Along with that we need to maintain the policy space that developing countries need... that India as a developing country needs,” Joint Secretary in the Commerce Ministry Shyamal Misra said at an event discussing issues before the 12th WTO ministerial meet.

The provisions for S&DT under the WTO agreements give developing countries special benefits such as taking more time to implement agreements.

India believes developed nations are pushing reforms that could end up diluting the S&DT provision for developing countries.

India’s stance on S&DT can be seen in its position on WTO’s fisheries sector subsidies.

India seeks more policy space for developing the fisheries sector and a longer transition period to phase out subsidies.

Agriculture subsidies

Developed nations at the WTO want countries like India to cap the MSP to farmers and limit input subsidies on seeds, fertilisers, pesticides and irrigation. These norms are skewed against developing countries like India, which have a huge population of poor farmers.

According to the WTO, the de-minimis level or the minimal amount of support permitted for developing nations is 10 percent of the value of production, and 5 percent for developed countries.