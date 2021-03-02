India adds 55 billionaires in 2020; Adani, Ambani see rise in wealth, says report

India added 55 new billionaires in the pandemic-stricken 2020 to take the total to 177 billionaires residing in India, whereas the number of Indian origin billionaires rose to 209, a report said on Tuesday.

With over $83 billion to his name, Mukesh Ambani continues to be the richest person in India, second-richest in Asia, and the eighth richest in the world. The head of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) witnessed a 24 percent jump in fortunes and climbed up one spot to be the eighth richest globally, as per the Hurun Global Rich List.

According to the report, India added more than one billionaire every week in the past year, while the world added more than three billionaires in two days, during the same period.

"A stock markets boom, driven partly by quantitative easing, and flurry of new listings have minted eight new dollar billionaires a week for the past year. The world has never seen this much wealth created in just one year, much more than perhaps could have been expected for a year so badly disrupted by Covid-19," Hurun Report chairman and chief researcher Rupert Hoogewerf said.

Mumbai is by far, the billionaire capital of the country, home to 61 billionaires, followed by New Delhi with 40, and Bengaluru by 22. There are 32 billionaires of Indian origin living overseas and the list is led by LN Mittal of Arcelor Mittal in London.

Ambani is followed by Gautam Adani and family in the list, who saw his wealth double up to $32 billion on the backs of Adani Green Energy growing to a valuation of $20 billion. He is now the 48th richest person in the world and the second richest in Asia.

Shiv Nadar and family is the third richest person in the country with a net worth of $27 billion, up $10 billion YoY. He climbed up the list as the share price of HCL rose by over 66 percent in 2020.

The report comes as the National Statistical Office (NSO) released India’s growth numbers on Friday. The economy had contracted by 24 percent and 7.5 percent in the first two quarters of the current fiscal year due to back-to-back lockdowns imposed by the government to control the spread of coronavirus, that had a debilitating impact on India’s poor. According to the latest numbers though, Asia’s third-largest economy is out of technical recession as its GDP rose 0.4 percent in Q3 FY21.

India’s wealth creation is largely dominated by cyclical and traditional industries, Anas Rahman Junaid, managing director and chief researcher of Hurun India was quoted as saying.

"The wealth creation in the US and China are tech-driven. When the tech-driven wealth creation in India reaches its full potential, India could potentially beat the US in terms of the number of billionaires," he said.

China and US make up over half of the known billionaires in the world, with China adding 259 billionaires in the pandemic, and the US adding over 70. Elon Musk of Tesla is the richest person in the world for the first time as his wealth touches $197 billion.

The report, however, noted that wealth creation is moving to Asia. For the first time in hundreds of years, Asia added more billionaires than the rest of the world combined.

Mukesh Jagtiani of Landmark is the richest new entrant at 39th position in India's list of billionaires, followed by Arvind Kumar Poddar and family of Balkrishna Industries.

Among the youngsters, Apoorva Mehta, age 34, of Instacart and Nikhil Kamath, also 34, of Zerodha are the youngest billionaires in the list with a net worth of $1.7 billion and $1.9 billion, respectively. From a gender perspective, Kiran Majumdar Shaw of Biocon leads with a net worth of $4.8 billion, followed by Godrej’s Smita V Crishna.

Globally, Elon Musk leads the list, followed closely by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and LVMH’s Bernard Arnault.

