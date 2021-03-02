India adds 55 billionaires in 2020; Adani, Ambani see rise in wealth, says report Updated : March 02, 2021 06:39 PM IST With over $83 billion to his name, Mukesh Ambani continues to be the richest person in India, second-richest in Asia, and the eighth richest in the world. Globally, Elon Musk leads the list, followed closely by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and LVMH’s Bernard Arnault. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply