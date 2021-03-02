India adds 40 billionaires in pandemic year; Adani, Ambani see rise in wealth: Report Updated : March 02, 2021 01:20 PM IST Mukesh Ambani continued to be the wealthiest Indian with a networth of USD 83 billion. Gautam Adani from Gujarat saw his wealth almost doubling to USD 32 billion in 2020. Diversified corporate house Mahindra Group’s head Anand Mahindra and family also saw a 100 percent increase in wealth to USD 2.4 billion. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply