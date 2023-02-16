India's heritage in peril: 24 centrally protected monuments missing

At least 24 centrally protected monuments in India are missing, with concerns rising over their preservation and whereabouts, according to recent reports. To address the issue, the ASI has decided to form a special committee of internal experts to trace and certify the 24 missing monuments.

India, a country with a rich cultural heritage, is home to numerous historically significant sites and monuments that have been protected under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, of 1958 (AMASR Act).

However, it has recently come to light that at least 24 of these centrally protected monuments are missing, raising concerns over their whereabouts and preservation.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which is responsible for the protection and preservation of such monuments, has traced out 68 monuments out of the 92 that were reported missing in a CAG report in 2013. However, the fate of the remaining 24 monuments is still unknown.

These 24 monuments include the Guns of Emperor Sher Shah in Assam, the ruins of the Copper Temple in Arunachal Pradesh, Kos Minar in Haryana, Rock Inscription in Satna, and the Kutumbari Temple in Uttarakhand. They are spread across several states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Delhi.

The reasons for the disappearance of these monuments are varied. Some have been submerged by dams or reservoirs, while others have been lost to rapid urbanisation and encroachment. In some cases, monuments have not been traced due to their remote locations.

To address the issue, the ASI has decided to form a special committee of internal experts to trace and certify the 24 missing monuments. The committee will conduct a survey of the missing sites and certify them as either 'found' or 'not found'. If a monument is deemed 'not found', its name may be removed from the protected monuments list. However, experts caution against denotifying lost monuments, as it could lead to a lack of urgency in finding them and potentially losing them forever.

The protection of these monuments is crucial, as they serve as a testament to India's rich history and cultural diversity. The AMASR Act was established to preserve these monuments and ensure that they are protected for future generations to learn from and appreciate.

The Act strictly regulates activities around these sites, including banning construction within 100 meters of the monument and requiring prior permission for any repairs or modifications within 200 meters.

The disappearance of these monuments highlights the need for greater attention to their preservation and protection. The ASI must take measures to ensure that the remaining 24 missing monuments are located and safeguarded. It is also important to increase public awareness about the significance of these monuments and the need for their protection.

The Indian government must recognise the importance of preserving the country's cultural heritage and provide adequate resources for the protection and maintenance of these sites.

It is essential to prioritise the protection of these monuments to ensure that they continue to serve as a source of inspiration for future generations.

The missing monuments serve as a reminder of the urgent need for greater attention and resources to be dedicated to the preservation and protection of India's rich cultural heritage.

The ASI's decision to form a special committee is a positive step towards locating and safeguarding the missing monuments, but much more needs to be done to ensure that these sites are protected for future generations.