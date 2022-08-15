World leaders laud India's achievements on 75 years of independence

Mini
Global leaders including US President Joe Biden, President of France Emmanuel Macron, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, among others, shared messages congratulating India on its 75th Independence Day.
Dear friend @NarendraModi, dear people of India, congratulations on your Independence Day! As you proudly celebrate India’s stunning achievements in the past 75 years, you can count on France to always stand by your side.— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 15, 2022
Congratulations to India on celebrating its 75th anniversary of Independence today and welcome INS Sumedha to Perth for this event. People-to-people links anchor our partnership and I send my best wishes to our large and vibrant Indian diaspora community @rajnathsingh pic.twitter.com/ap2O3rLqLe— Richard Marles (@RichardMarlesMP) August 14, 2022
Warm wishes to @rashtrapatibhvn, PM @narendramodi and people of India as India celebrates its 75th year of Independence. Maldives and India have always shared deep bonds of friendship and it is our wish that India remain a beacon of freedom, progress and diversity! #AmritMahotsav— Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (@ibusolih) August 15, 2022
Wishing my good friend @DrSJaishankar and friends in India great joy as they celebrate 75 years of independence. I am confident that bilateral relations will continue to grow from strength to strength as Singapore and India further enhance our cooperation. pic.twitter.com/487bvrjjGm— Vivian Balakrishnan (@VivianBala) August 15, 2022