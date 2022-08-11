Independence Day: Significance of Flag Hoisting Ceremony at Red Fort

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The I-Day ceremony includes a guard of honour by the armed forces and Delhi Police to the Prime Minister, hoisting of the national flag, a 21-gun salute, and the singing of the national anthem

India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru gave the historic "India's tryst with destiny" speech at the Red Fort in Delhi on August 15, 1947. Since then, it has become a tradition for the Prime Minister of the country to address the nation from the Red Fort every Independence Day.

As per custom, the I-Day ceremony includes a guard of honour by the armed forces and Delhi Police to the Prime Minister, hoisting of the national flag, a 21-gun salute, and the singing of the national anthem. The event usually concludes with the release of tri-coloured balloons.

This year too, elaborate arrangements have been made for the I-Day ceremony to be held at the Red Fort. More than 10,000 police personnel would be deployed around the historic monument. The central agencies will also focus on containing sub-conventional aerial objects over the monument. Besides, a massive inspection would be conducted to detect the presence of IEDs.

About Red Fort

The Red Fort was built between 1639 and 1648 as the palace fort of Shahjahanabad — the new capital during the rule of Shah Jahan, the fifth Mughal Emperor of India. The monument derives its name from the massive red sandstone walls that enclose the fort. While the architecture of the palace is based on Islamic prototypes, each pavilion reflects a fusion of Persian, Timurid, and Hindu traditions. In 2007, the Red Fort was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) looks after the monument.

How did Red Fort become a symbol of national pride?

Following the capture of Delhi in 1803, the British started taking control of the fort and the city. However, in 1857, Red Fort and its occupant, Bahadur Shah Zafar, became the most important symbol of the rebellion against the Britishers. Nevertheless, when the rebellion was crushed, Zafar was tried in the Diwan-i-Khas (Hall of Special Audience) of the Red Fort and thereafter, exiled to Rangoon, the present day Yangon of Myanmar, in 1858.

The Britishers also destroyed more than two-thirds of Red Fort’s inner structures and converted the palace into quarters for the British garrison. The famed Diwan-i-Aam (Hall of Public Audience) was converted into a hospital and the buildings on the southern side of the Diwan-i-Khas were allotted to the troops.

Later, in 1911, George V and Queen Mary made an appearance from a jharoka (balcony) of the Red Fort. The British made several other attempts to turn the Red Fort into an imperial symbol. This led to resentment among Indians. In the 1940s, Subhas Chandra Bose gave the famous Chalo Dilli (March to Delhi) call and said "Our task is not completed until we hold a victory parade on the graveyard of the British empire, at the Lal Quila."