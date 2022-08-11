Independence Day: From high-specification cameras to verification drive, how Delhi Police is ensuring security

By CNBCTV18.com

Tight security arrangements have been made in Delhi ahead of the Independence day celebrations. From heavy police deployment to using high-specification cameras, the Delhi Police has pulled up its socks to mitigate any threat on August 15 — when the country celebrates its 75th Independence Day.

The Delhi Police is said to have made "flawless and foolproof" security arrangements for Independence Day . Here's what police say they are planning to do:

More than 10,000 police personnel would be deployed around Red Fort and the routes leading to the venue. The Security wing and National Security Guards of Delhi Police, along with 70 to 75 forces comprising 5,000 para-military and police personnel, will be deployed near Red Fort in North Delhi.

There will be a special focus on containing sub-conventional aerial objects and real-time coordination with intelligence and central agencies is being maintained along with interstate coordination.

Police officials said they are also carrying out a massive checking to detect the presence of IEDs (improvised explosive devices), if any.

The staff is being briefed about adequate security, training and deployment.

Police have intensified patrolling and conducted anti-sabotage checks.

Hotels, guesthouses, parking lots and restaurants are being checked, and a verification drive of tenants and servants is being carried out.

Around 1,000 high-specification cameras will be used to contain aerial objects. These cameras, which will be installed by the North, Central and New Delhi district units of the city police, will also help monitor the VVIP route leading up to the Red Fort.

These Internet Protocol (IP)-based cameras will be equipped with features like face detection, people movement detection, tripwire, audio detection, intrusion, defocus, and abandoned/missing object. They will provide a Full HD 1080P live view of the locations. It will also share data on a real-time basis for the face recognition server.

According to a report accessed by ANI, out of the total requirement, 80 percent CCTV cameras of IP-based 2-megapixel and 20 percent CCTV cameras of IP-based 4-megapixel will be installed at every corner of the venue.Police have been carrying out our verification drives for the last few months They also appealed "to the public that any suggestion and instruction coming from police, be it regarding the verification of tenants, servants, hotel verification, any place that leads to any kind of sabotage, be alert and inform the police about it," police said.

On July 22, police issued an order prohibiting the flying of aerial objects such as paragliders, handgliders and hot air balloons ahead of Independence Day. The order shall remain in force in the national capital till August 16.

People are being urged "to follow the advisory issued to ensure that kites, balloons or any kind of flying objects are not seen around the monument on August 15". This step was taken keeping in view the 2017 incident when during Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's Independence Day address, a kite landed just below the podium. The prime minister had, however, continued with his address unfazed, an official was quoted by PTI as saying.

Facial recognition software (FRS) will be used on “vagabonds” or “people with suspicious movement” in several areas of the north police district to keep a check on criminal activities and maintain database on the same, Hindustan Times reported.

Police is in touch with various agencies and acting on all the inputs coming its way. They said an institutionalised mechanism is in place to keep a tab on Rohingyas and the Special Branch is already working on it.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)