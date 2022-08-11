Independence Day: From high-specification cameras to verification drive, how Delhi Police is ensuring security

Mini
The Delhi Police is said to have made "flawless and foolproof" security arrangements for Independence Day. Here's what police say they are planning to ensure security on August 15.
Tight security arrangements have been made in Delhi ahead of the Independence day celebrations. From heavy police deployment to using high-specification cameras, the Delhi Police has pulled up its socks to mitigate any threat on August 15 — when the country celebrates its 75th Independence Day.
The Delhi Police is said to have made "flawless and foolproof" security arrangements for Independence Day. Here's what police say they are planning to do:
People are being urged "to follow the advisory issued to ensure that kites, balloons or any kind of flying objects are not seen around the monument on August 15". This step was taken keeping in view the 2017 incident when during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address, a kite landed just below the podium. The prime minister had, however, continued with his address unfazed, an official was quoted by PTI as saying.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)
(Edited by : Akriti Anand)