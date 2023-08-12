Independence Day: 10 patriotic songs inspiring unity, honoring freedom fighters

As the nation gears up for 77th Independence Day on August 15, the celebrations won’t be complete without top Bollywood patriotic songs. Check these tracks.

Patriotic songs serve as poignant tributes to the rich heritage, culture and spirit of a nation. The lyrics often resonate with the deepest emotions of the heart, inculcating a sense of unity and belongingness to the nation. As the country gears up to celebrate 77th Independence Day on August 15, the festivities won’t be complete without patriotic songs.

Patriotic songs inspire the countrymen to do their bit and take small steps for collective wellbeing of the society. Over the years, these songs have become an essential part of paying tributes to freedom fighters and martyrs who sacrifices to end colonial British rule.

Here's a list of top patriotic songs you can listen to this Independence Day:

1) Is Desh Ko Rakhna Mere Bacho Samhal Ke:

This song is from the 1954 Bollywood film ‘Jagriti’. The song was composed by Hemant Kumar and written by Kavi Pradeep. It’s an evocative track that captures the essence of love, pride and responsibility towards the nation. The song urges the youth to protect and safeguard the motherland with utmost care. “Is Desh Ko Rakhna Bacho Samhal ke '' is repeated several times in the song, emphasising the importance of passing on the nation’s legacy to the future generations.

2) Ae Watan Ae Watan: This song is from the 1965 Bollywood film, ‘Shaheed’. The song was written by Prem Dhawan and was sung by legendary singer Mohammad Rafi. This timeless patriotic song pays tribute to the soldiers and freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the nation. The song has become a staple during the events celebrating the spirit of patriotism. Ae watan is more than a song; it’s an anthem that encapsulates the love for motherhood, reminding people of the shared heritage.

3) Des Rangila: This song is from the 2006 Bollywood movie, Fanaa. The song was composed by Jatin-Lalit and was sung by Mahalakshmi Iyer. This lively song highlights the nation’s cultural diversity. The song not only has a catchy tune, but also has a message of embracing this diversity. The song has become a favourite at patriotic celebrations and cultural events. It resonates with the audiences as an expression of national pride.

4) Maa Tujhe Salaam: The song was composed by AR Rahman and was originally released in 1997 as a part of Rahman’s album for India’s 50th Independence anniversary. This powerful and emotive song became immensely popular for its impactful lyrics and soulful melody.

5) Rang De Basanti: It is a song from the Bollywood movie of the same name, which was released in 2006. The song was composed by AR Rahman. Popular singer Daler Mehndi and Kunal Ganjawala gave voice for this track along with AR Rahman. The film explores the concepts of patriotism and social change and the song is an anthem capturing the spirit of idealism and rebellion. The lyrics also celebrate the idea of breaking free from the shackles of conformity and taking a stand against injustice.

6) Ae Watan: This beautiful song, from the movie Raazi, was sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy. The song is all about the feeling of patriotism. The lyrics, by Gulzar and Allama Iqbal, perfectly encapsulate the essence of the movie and excites the love for the Nation in everyone’s heart.

7) Chak De India: The song from Shah Rukh Khan’s movie of the same name, Chak De India, has become the sports anthem of the nation. It is sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Salim Merchant and Marianne D'Cruz and the music is given by Salim-Sulaiman. The song is a masterpiece and captures the emotion of victory and pride for the nation exceptionally.

8) Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon: Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon was sung by the ‘Queen of Melody’, Lata Mangeshkar. The song wrenches the heart as it asks the people of the country to remember the soldiers who laid their lives for our safety.

9) Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawano Ka: It was sung by the legendary Mohammad Rafi and Balbir. Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawano Ka, from the movie ‘Naya Daur’, released in 1957, has stayed in our hearts rent free

10) Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani: Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani from Shah Rukh Khan’s movie of the same name is yet another fantastic addition to your Independence Day list. This song was composed by Jatin Pandit, Lalit Pandit and was written by Javed Akhtar.