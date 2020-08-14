  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India
India

Independence Day on a platter even in COVID-19 times

Updated : August 14, 2020 02:03 PM IST

From small eateries to five-stars, the effort is to put every safeguard in place and craft culinary treats for a first-of-its-kind socially distant feast celebrating India's 74th Independence Day.
To ensure safety for visitors, the restaurant has redefined the buffet concept.
Independence Day on a platter even in COVID-19 times

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

COVID cases on JSW Steel's Ballari campus nears 1,000 mark, active cases at 97

COVID cases on JSW Steel's Ballari campus nears 1,000 mark, active cases at 97

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade lower, slump over 1%; auto stocks plunge, Eicher Motors top loser

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade lower, slump over 1%; auto stocks plunge, Eicher Motors top loser

Public Transit-focused payments firm CityCash raises $1 mn in seed funding

Public Transit-focused payments firm CityCash raises $1 mn in seed funding

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement