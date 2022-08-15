Independence Day 2022: Nepotism and corruption two big challenges before country, says PM Narendra Modi

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: As India celebrates 75 years of Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who wore the traditional kurta and churidar paired with a blue jacket and black shoes, chose to wear a white safa with tricolour stripes and a long trail to deliver his ninth consecutive address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. The safa trail also had similar tricolour stripes as the headgear Modi wore on the occasion.

As India completes its 75 years of Independence today, August 15th, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort for the ninth consecutive time today. In line with the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations, PM Modi chose to wear a white safa with tricolour stripes and a long trail. The August 15 ceremony is particularly significant this year as the government is launching a host of exercises to add to the verve around the celebrations.

PM Modi examined the inter-services and police Guard of Honour as he arrived at the Red Fort on Monday to deliver his Independence Day speech. He was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt.

The tri-colour has featured heavily in this year's special celebrations with the government promoting the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign with the aim to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional. Several "Tiranga Yatras" have also been taken out across the country by ministers and BJP leaders.

In a first, the government has also allowed people to display the flag at their homes for three days. The flag laws had to be tweaked for the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign.

Check here for the latest updates on Prime Minister's Narendra Modi's Independence Day address:

> Today not just in India but everywhere across the world, admirers of India are waving our flag. I congratulate everyone for reaching this historic milestone. We are reaching new heights with new determination and new enthusiasm.

> Today is the time to remember all those to have given bravest sacrifice for the nation and we have to fulfill their ambitions at the earliest. We are indebted to Savarkar, Ambedkar, Nehru, Mangal Pandey, Bhagat Singh and all those who overthrew British foundations in India.

> Those who fought for independence and later who built the nation after getting independence. Be it Rajendra Prasad, Nehru, Acharya Bhave, Ram Manohar Lohia and all those who have built this nation, it's time to take a bow and remember them.

There have been many manifestations of freedom struggles. During this Amrut Mahotsav, entire nation took active participation in this massive and great festival and this has happened for the first time across length and breadth of the country.

> Our 75 years long journey has seen many ups and downs. Our countrymen have struggled and achieved but never gave up. Years of slavery gave deep wounds to sentiments of our country but there was a determination and obsession and because of that amidst all this darkness, we went ahead.

> Many speculations were put forward at that time but the Indian soil has the potency. We faced food crisis, we had to face wars, terrorism added more to our challenges and innocents were killed, proxy wars were being fought, natural calamities came and what not but still India marched ahead.

> Diversity of India which was seen as a liability is actually an immense power and source of strength and world wasn't knowing that India has an inherent potential, intellectual power that India is a mother of Democracy and when such country walks with determination, brings challenge to biggest empires across the world.

> Aspirational society is the biggest asset for a country. Ambitions are now at its peak at any given corner of India. Indians are not waiting for change but instead want change instead in front of their eyes. Some people might be baffled because of this change of attitude. Govts have to run as per the changes in the society. Govts have to address the aspirations society and we can't wait much long to do this.

> Since last 3 days, the ways tricolour is being waved everywhere shows the power of people and makes others to think. We can feel this revival when Covid warriors were appreciated. We have finished 200 crore doses of vaccine and send shock waves to the world.

> Indians have contributed immensely for this revival. Be it importance of political stability, importance of national policies, quick pace in decision making, everyone becomes a part of full fledged development.

> I think, in the coming time, we have to channelise our capabilities, power in 5 areas. 1) India will only go ahead with big goals and that is a developed India and nothing short of that. 2) We have to get rid of the slavery mentality. Slavery attitude have given dents on our thinking. We'll get away with this and March ahead. 3) we have to take pride in our legacy. 4) unity between 130 cr Indians. This is imperative for Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat. 5) duties of citizens which includes PM and CM who will help achieve our ambitions in next 25 years.

> The new education policy has inculcated sentiments of many people. Our talent sometimes don't find their desired way and this is because of slavery mindset and we have to get rid of this.

> When we will connect with our motherland only then we can fly high. It's necessary to take pride in our culture and legacy. World looks at India's Ayurveda and holistic health care approach.

> We can see the potency of Digital India now. We are walking from individual welfare to collective welfare.> We should learn to admire and take pride of our culture. In unity, all countrymen are on a same page and nobody is superior or inferior. If there is not gender equality, we can't proceed ahead.

> I want to share a hidden pain today. Due to some or other reason, we have developed a habit of insulting women. In our day to day life, can we take a pledge today of not doing this? In fulfilling national ambition, women are going to play a crucial role ahead and I can see that now.

> For the first time, made in India cannons have been used in today's flag hoisting. This is atmanirbhar Bharat. I want to thank our Army and Defence forces for taking this vision ahead. Our Armed forces are decided to delist items which were being imported from other nations and are focusing on self sufficiency.

> Vande Bharat trains, metro coaches are attracting people from abroad. In energy sector, solar sector, clean energy, mission hydrogen, biofuels efforts, electric vehicles we have to take this forward under Atmanirbhar Bharat.

> Nano fertiliser units, chemical free farming are such efforts.Space sector has been opened up. Drone policy is in action to give employment. I invite private sector to come with us. MSMEs with zero defect and zero effect is one such step.

> We have seen new dreams in 75 years. How can we ensure optimum outcome of our potential and capabilities is something we need to think today. In judiciary, women are rising to power and also in rural areas they are working as local representatives. In police, we can see women ensuring safety for all. Be it sports, they are coming up with new confidence.

> Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyaan, Jai Anushandhaan (Innovation). UPI Bhim, fintech power, 40 percent digital transactions happening in India. India will not wait long for 5G now and optical fibres being laid across remote villages.

> Dreams cannot be different when we're looking for an empowered and developed India. Many states are playing important roles to take country ahead and this shows federalism. Along with cooperative federalism, we need cooperative competitive federalism now. There has to be a sense and spirit of competition between states. I know we have challenges, hurdles and limitations before us and we don't undermine this.

> I need to discuss on 2 things which if we don't address this we can fall back - Corruption and Nepotism. When people are struggling with poverty, have no place to live and on other hand some people don't have place to hide their stolen money.

> India now entering a decisive stage in its fight against corruption. Corruption is denting the nation and making it shallow and i want to take this fight to next level and i want support and blessings of people to fight corruption. It's a matter of concern that corrupt people are given sympathy. Corrupt convicts are being patronised today and shown importance.

> Nepotism is not limited to politics but has nurtured and creeped into other sectors as well. New talent and potential gets affected out of race and this becomes reason for corruption ahead.

> Need to save institutions from this culture. In politics, nepotism benefits only a family and not a society or a nation. For purification of Indian politics, we need to get rid of nepotism mentality. This is the need of the hour.