Independence Day 2022: Nepotism and corruption two big challenges before country, says PM Narendra Modi

Mini
Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: As India celebrates 75 years of Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who wore the traditional kurta and churidar paired with a blue jacket and black shoes, chose to wear a white safa with tricolour stripes and a long trail to deliver his ninth consecutive address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. The safa trail also had similar tricolour stripes as the headgear Modi wore on the occasion.
> Today not just in India but everywhere across the world, admirers of India are waving our flag. I congratulate everyone for reaching this historic milestone. We are reaching new heights with new determination and new enthusiasm.
#WATCH | Delhi: Tricolour balloons released from the Red Fort, soon after PM Narendra Modi concluded his address on the 76th #IndependenceDay#IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/aMTecZfSaP— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022