Har Ghar Tiranga: Here’s how to buy National Flag via India Post this Independence Day

The Government of India has announced the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to encourage the citizens for hoisting the tricolour at their homes and also to create awareness regarding the National Flag. The Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan 2.0 will be starting from August 13 to August 15, 2023.

India is all geared up to celebrate the 77th Independence Day on August 15. For the celebration of Independence Day, the National Flag is being sold by the government via post offices across the country. Providing flags in an accessible way is a part of the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan 2.0.

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign was a vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to encourage all the citizens to hoist the tricolour in their houses, offices, workplaces and in different places. The Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan 2.0 will be starting from August 13 to August 15, 2023.

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign saw an immense success in 2022 with 23 crore households hoisting the Tiranga at their homes. On the official website, six crore people uploaded selfies with tricolor, according to a PIB release.

Ahead of this Independence Day, India Post is going to sell the tricolor through its 1.6 lakh post offices across the country.

The tricolour will be available at Rs 25 per flag. There will be no GST on Tiranga’s sale. A customer individually can buy a maximum of 5 flags.

The sale of flags in the post offices will start soon and citizens can walk-in to their nearby post offices to purchase the National Flag. Citizens will also be able to purchase the national flag through the ePostOffice facility (www.epostoffice.gov.in), a PIB release said.

How to buy the National Flag online?

Visit the official site- www.epostoffice.gov.in.

Log in by providing the required details.

Navigate to the ‘Product’ option and click on ‘National Flag’.

Add to the cart along with mentioning the number of flags.

Click ‘Buy Now’ and enter the mobile number.

Click on the ‘Proceed to Payment’ option.

After the payment, leave the page.

While ordering the Tiranga from India Post, one needs to mention the correct address along with the correct phone number. Once the order is placed, it cannot be cancelled. The delivery of the National Flag will be made for free.