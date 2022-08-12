Traffic advisory issued in Delhi ahead of Independence day — Check bus, train, travel routes and timings here

By CNBCTV18.com

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of Independence Day. It says the full dress rehearsal will be held on August 13 and Independence Day Celebration on August 15, 2022. The police have also advised commuters to avoid some roads and take alternate routes from August 13 to August 15.

Parking facilities will not be available at Delhi Metro stations from 6 am on August 14 till 2 pm on August 15. Metro train services will continue to run as per normal schedule, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said on Friday.

Road, train and bus routes for the next three days below:

(Credit: Delhi Traffic Police)

Traffic for the general public around Red Fort will remain closed from 4 am to 10 am. It will be open to only authorised vehicles. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on Independence Day.

Eight roads — Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its link road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover — will remain closed for general traffic.

Noida, Loni, Singhu, Ghazipur, Badarpur, Safia, Maharajpur, Aya Nagar, Auchandi, Surya Nagar, Rajokri, Dhansa, Apsara, Kalandi Kunj, Jharoda, Bhopura, Lal Kuan Pul Prahlad Pur and Tikri borders will be closed for the movement of commercial and transport vehicles on Friday from 10 pm to 11 am on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Buses bound for Kauria Pul/Red Fort/Old Delhi Railway Station will operate via ISBT bridge (Yudhistir Setu) and terminate at Boulevard Road near Mori Gate U-Turn.

All the buses otherwise terminating at Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort, Bhai Mati Dass Chowk, Mori Gate, ISBT, Pragati Maidan and Ambedkar Stadium Terminal shall terminate opposite Turkman Gate Asaf Ali Road.

Buses bound for Red Fort, Old Delhi Railway Station, Bhai Mati Dass Chowk (Fountain) from South Delhi will be diverted via Ring Road - NH-24, Marginal Bandh (Pushta) Road and new ISBT Bridge, and will terminate on Boulevard Road.

(With inputs from PTI)