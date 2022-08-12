Traffic advisory issued in Delhi ahead of Independence day — Check bus, train, travel routes and timings here

Mini
The Delhi Police has advised commuters to avoid some roads and take alternate routes from August 13 to August 15.
The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of Independence Day. It says the full dress rehearsal will be held on August 13 and Independence Day Celebration on August 15, 2022. The police have also advised commuters to avoid some roads and take alternate routes from August 13 to August 15.
Parking facilities will not be available at Delhi Metro stations from 6 am on August 14 till 2 pm on August 15. Metro train services will continue to run as per normal schedule, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said on Friday.
Road, train and bus routes for the next three days below:
