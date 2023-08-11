Independence Day Celebrations: Check full schedule of events at Red Fort

As per the advisory of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the celebration of Independence Day ceremony or hoisting of the National Flag in the state capitals or district headquarters/subdivision should start after 9 am. The full schedule regarding the celebration of 77th Independence Day was shared by the Ministry.

As August 15, 2023 approaches, the nation is gearing up to celebrate its 77th Independence Day. This significant occasion stands as a national holiday, dedicated to honoring and celebrating India's resolute journey towards freedom. The day is adorned with a tapestry of patriotic melodies, vibrant cultural festivities, and poignant acts such as flag hoisting, serving as poignant reminders of the nation's hard-fought liberation.

For the Independence Day ceremony at Red Fort, Delhi the Armed Forces and the Delhi Police will present a Guard of Honour to the Prime Minister. It will be followed by the unfurling of the National Flag, playing of the National Anthem and a 21-gun salute. After the cultural program and other events are held, tri-coloured balloons will be released into the sky.

According to a PIB report, around 1,800 special guests from all across the country will be attending the Independence Day flag hoisting ceremony at the Red Fort in New Delhi.

Later by the evening, the At Home reception will be held at Rashtrapati Bhawan. At the event, there will be a diverse set of guests apart from the usual protocol invitees. Frontline health workers, achievers in different fields and researchers/innovators will be some of the guests who could receive an invite.

Besides the celebration, this Independence Day will pay tribute to the martyrs of the country through the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign. This campaign was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 103rd Mann Ki Baat radio session on July 30. The campaign will be observed from August 9 to August 15. The idea behind Meri Mati Mera Desh campaign is to celebrate India’s valour. It will be a part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ which honours the country’s freedom fighters.

There will be different activities under the campaign such as the ‘Amrit Kalash Yatra’ in which plants and soil will be brought from different parts of the country in urns. This soil will be used to build an ‘Amrit Vatika’ near the National War Memorial.