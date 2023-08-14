I-Day celebration: BRO officials, 954 personnel to be felicitated today

Independence Day celebration: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer Loukrakpam Ibomcha Singh will receive the lone PPMG medal. This is his second gallantry medal in service.

On the eve of 77th Independence Day, the government will felicitate the "karmyogis" of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) "for their selfless devotion and duty towards Nation Building". Besides, 954 police personnel of various central and state forces will be felicitated with service medals.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said in an order that 230 personnel will be decorated with bravery medals, including a President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG).

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer Loukrakpam Ibomcha Singh will receive the lone PPMG medal. This is his second gallantry medal in service.

The other medals include 82 President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 642 Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Sl No. Subject No. of persons 1 President’s Police Medals for Gallantry (PPMG) 1 2 Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) 229 3 President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service 82 4 Police Medal for Meritorious Service 642

The maximum number of Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) has been announced for the Jammu and Kashmir Police (55), followed by the Maharashtra Police (33), the Central Reserve Police Force (27) and Chhattisgarh Police (24).

These medals are announced twice a year, the other being on the occasion of Republic Day.

(With inputs from agencies)