Independence Day: Here’s how states are preparing to celebrate August 15

Independence Day is observed with fervor across India, featuring activities like flag hoisting, kite flying, cultural programmes and more. While celebrations span the entire country, Delhi, India's capital, takes the lead in hosting Independence Day festivities.

The country is all set to celebrate the 77th Independence Day on August 15 and many states as well as Union Territories have planned a series of events to mark the special occasion. Independence Day is a celebration of India’s hard earned freedom and it’s an occasion to pay homage to the freedom fighters who sacrificed everything to end the British rule.

Independence Day is observed with fervor across India, featuring activities like flag hoisting, kite flying, cultural programmes and more. Ahead of August 15, landmarks and government buildings are illuminated in the shades of tricolour. Shops, homes and malls also follow suit, and are adorned with decorations reflecting the patriotic spirit.

In the northern and central regions of India, kite flying takes centre stage on Independence Day. This tradition dates back to 1927 when Indian revolutionaries flew kites bearing the slogan ‘Go Back Simon’ in protest against British rule. Kite flying has since become a symbol of freedom and joy. Kites of various sizes painted in the hues of the national flag dot the sky, engaging participants in friendly competition or simply for enjoyment.

While celebrations span the entire country, Delhi, India's capital, takes the lead in hosting Independence Day festivities. The historic Red Fort serves as a central stage for the grand event. The Prime Minister hoists the National Flag at the ramparts of Red Fort and addresses the nation.

This year Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced the commencement of Independence Day celebrations in the state from August 8. This will involve village-level programmes honouring freedom fighters and martyrs. The state plans to install granite plaques in villages to commemorate these heroes.

Jammu and Kashmir Administration has issued a circular directing all government officials to participate in the Independence Day celebrations. The officials have also been directed to use selfies with images of Tiranga, Mitti and Diya as Display Pictures on their social media handles as part of the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign

In Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will hoist the National Flag at the state-level Independence Day celebrations in Bhubaneswar while other ministers will attend the celebrations in different cities.