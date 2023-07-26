India's Independence Day celebrations this year will be held on a grand scale after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 800 citizens, including workers, teachers and farmer-producer organisations, have been invited to the Red Fort event in Delhi.

Stalled since March 2020 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, India's Independence Day celebrations this year will be the first in the last three years to be done at a grand scale. Per a News18 report, the invitees for the Red Fort celebrations in Delhi include a diverse group of over 800 citizens who have contributed to the nation.

The Centre has invited 50 construction workers and labourers affiliated with several government schemes such as Amrit Sarovar, Har Ghar Jal, PM Shram Yogi Maandhan, Central Vista, PM Kisan and PM Vikas.

Fifty nurses, 50 fishermen, 50 khadi workers, 50 primary school teachers, and 301 sarpanches from various villages have also been invited as "special guests" along with their spouses.

The Ministry of Agriculture has also invited chairpersons and CEOs of around 250 farmer-producer organisations to support local produce and improve the economy while directly benefiting farmers.

Invitees will be seated in a dedicated enclosure on August 15 and stay in the national capital for three days during Independence Day celebrations. According to officials, guests have been asked to submit their identification cards to the Ministry of Defence for accreditation cards and have been informed about the protocol.

Arrangements for the guests' stay and travel to and from the various states they are coming from will be arranged by respective government departments.

"It’s to ensure that they won’t face any problem in attending the event," the official told News18.​

The participation of "commoners" was earlier highlighted as a part of the theme of India's 74th Republic Day this year and was "appreciated by everyone," an official told News18. Among those invited on January 26 were " Shram Yogis " of Central Vista, Kartavya Path, the new Parliament building and milk, vegetable and street vendors.

Taking inspiration from that success, the government has decided to invite guests working towards nation-building such as teachers, health workers, construction workers and the rural workforce.

Among the 250 invited farmer producer organisations is the CEO of Tamil Nadu's Viruthai Millets Farmer Producer Company Ltd, Rajendran K, who described receiving the invitation as a "nice feeling."

"I received e-mails as well as several phone calls from government officials in the first week of July to invite me over for I-day celebrations at Red Fort this year and we have been coordinating since. At first, I thought the phone call was for some agricultural conference, but I couldn’t have imagined that they actually wanted us to participate in the event. It’s a nice feeling to be a special guest this way. It’s the government’s way of recognising our efforts of contributing to the economy," Rajendran K told News18.