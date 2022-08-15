Independence Day 2022: Indian-American astronaut Raja Chari shares Indian flag photo taken at space station

Mini
Indian-American astronaut Raja Chari, who works for NASA, recently returned from a six-month mission at the International Space Station (ISS). He and three other astronauts were aboard a SpaceX spacecraft. Chari shared a photograph of the Indian flag at the ISS with a message for the Indian diaspora
On Indian Independence eve I’m reminded of Indian diaspora that I could see from @Space_Station where my immigrant father’s home town of Hyderabad shines bright. @nasa is just 1 place Indian Americans make a difference every day. Looking forward to @IndianEmbassyUS celebration pic.twitter.com/4eXWHd49q6— Raja Chari (@Astro_Raja) August 14, 2022