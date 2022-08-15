    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Independence Day 2022: Indian-American astronaut Raja Chari shares Indian flag photo taken at space station

    Independence Day 2022: Indian-American astronaut Raja Chari shares Indian flag photo taken at space station

    Independence Day 2022: Indian-American astronaut Raja Chari shares Indian flag photo taken at space station
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Indian-American astronaut Raja Chari, who works for NASA, recently returned from a six-month mission at the International Space Station (ISS). He and three other astronauts were aboard a SpaceX spacecraft. Chari shared a photograph of the Indian flag at the ISS with a message for the Indian diaspora

    As celebratory messages are being shared on India's 75th Independence Day, a special one came from space as well. Raja Chari, an Indian-American astronaut who recently returned from his mission at the International Space Station (ISS), shared a photograph of India's flag from the station with a message for the Indian diaspora abroad.
    The photograph shows the Indian national flag with the Earth in the background.
    "Nasa is just 1 place Indian Americans make a difference every day. Looking forward to @IndianEmbassyUS celebration," Chari's tweet read with the photographs attached.
    Chari, who works for NASA, recently returned from a six-month mission at the ISS. He and three other astronauts were aboard a SpaceX spacecraft.
    Chari, who was selected to become an astronaut in 2017, was born in Wisconsin, US and grew up in Iowa. He is married to Holly Schaffter Chari, a native of Cedar Falls in Iowa, and they share three children.
    Also Read: Joe Biden says US and India are indispensable partners, invokes Mahatma Gandhi in Independence Day message
    According to NASA's official website, Chari graduated from the US Air Force Academy in 1999 with a bachelor's degree in Astronautical Engineering and Engineering Science.
    He also holds a master's degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in aeronautics and astronautics. Chari also graduated from the US Naval Test Pilot School. He was the commander of NASA SpaceX Crew-3 mission to the ISS, which was launched on November 10 last year, NASA's website stated. The international crew spent 177 days in orbit and returned to Earth on May 6.
    Chari's grandfather, a resident of Telangana, was a professor of Mathematics at Osmania University in Hyderabad. His father Sreenivas studied engineering at Osmania University and later moved to the US.
    Also Read: Independence Day 2022: Nepotism and corruption two big challenges before country, says PM Narendra Modi
    First Published:  IST

    Tags

    Independence DayIndia@75Indian flagSpace

    Previous Article

    India@75: How President, CMs and other top leaders greeted nation on Independence Day

    Next Article

    Mukesh Ambani and family get threat call — Police complaint filed

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng