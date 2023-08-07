Independence Day: All you need to know about 76th or 77th celebration of August 15

The first Independence Day was celebrated on 15 August 1947 and a calculation from that date marks the 77th celebration this year.

As Independence Day draws closer, there is confusion about whether this year will mark the 76th or 77th Independence Day celebration. The confusion has captured the curiosity of many people and the query stems from the uncertainty surrounding the mathematical calculation of the anniversary of Independence Day.

Every year on August 15, people across India celebrate Independence Day to commemorate the country’s independence from British colonial rule. However, there has been debate about whether August 15, 2023, marks the 76th or the 77th anniversary of India's independence.

India's struggle for independence culminated with the birth of a sovereign nation on August 15, 1947, marking the end of British rule after nearly two centuries. Following this, the first anniversary of Independence Day took place on August 15, 1948. By that calculation, it would mark the 76th year of independence in 2023.

th celebration. As both arguments stand valid by applying different logic, the majority seems to favour commemorating the 77th Independence Day, which marks 1947 as the first year of India's Independence, while many seem confused with these divergent opinions. However, the contrary view is that 1947 was actually the first year of independence and the first Independence Day was celebrated on 15 August 1947, making this year the 77celebration. As both arguments stand valid by applying different logic, the majority seems to favour commemorating the 77th Independence Day, which marks 1947 as the first year of India's Independence, while many seem confused with these divergent opinions.

Preparations for the festivities are underway ahead of celebrations on 15 August 2023, with heightened security measures taking precedence. From July 22 to August 16, Delhi Police banned the use of a number of sub-conventional aerial platforms, including drones. Violation of this order will result in prosecution under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

The theme for this year's Independence Day is ‘Nation First, Always First,’ coinciding with the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative. The government aims to organise a series of events that encompass the spirit of the nation's historic struggle for independence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the National Flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort and address the nation on this Independence Day.

The Central government has also launched the second edition of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to mark the celebrations of this special occasion. The campaign motivates people to fly the tricolour at their homes, offices and workplaces. The government has also launched the sale of the National Flag through post offices.

An ‘ Amrit Kalash Yatra’ will be organised as part of this campaign in which soil in 7,500 urns and saplings from villages of the martyrs will be brought to Delhi. The saplings will be planted at Amrit Vatika near the National War Memorial in New Delhi.