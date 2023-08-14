Independence Day 2023 wishes, quotes, and messages to share with friends and relatives

While citizens celebrate the day by honouring Bravehearts, hoisting the national flags, and taking part in cultural programs, many also send special wishes and messages to their friends, family members, and close ones.

India gears up to celebrate its 7 7th Independence Day on August 15, Tuesday. To commemorate this day, people organise events and cultural programs in societies and community clubs. The day is marked with great pomp and enthusiasm.

While citizens celebrate the day by honouring Bravehearts, hoisting the national flags, and taking part in cultural programs, many also send special wishes and messages to their friends, family members, and close ones.

Here are some special wishes, quotes, and messages that you can send on this Independence Day

Independence Day 2023: Messages and Wishes

In memory of all those who sacrificed their lives for our country. Wishing you a Happy Independence Day.

Let's celebrate the greatest gift of all - Freedom. Happy Independence Day 2023.

This Independence Day, all I wish for my nation and my people is love, liberty, and happiness.

This Independence Day, let's pledge to protect peace, diversity, harmony, and unity among all. Happy 77th Independence Day.

May everyone's minds and hearts remain forever brave and free of fear. Happy Independence Day 2023!

This Independence Day, I wish our hearts are filled with the colours of prosperity and liberty.

As we celebrate 76 years of Independence, let's renew our commitment to building a stronger and united nation.

On this special day, let's embrace unity, freedom, and harmony. Happy Independence Day.

May the brave spirits of our freedom fighters inspire us to achieve greater things in life and benefit the nation. Happy Independence Day.

A big salute to all the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the India of our dreams. Happy Independence Day.

Independence Day 2023: Quotes

“Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living?” - Mahatma Gandhi.

“Let new India arise out of peasants' cottage, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler, and sweeper.” -Swami Vivekananda.

“Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: you must give if you want to get.” - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

“You give me your blood and I will give you Independence!” - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

“If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland.” - Chandra Shekhar Azad.