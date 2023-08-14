Independence Day 2023: When and where to watch PM Modi’s August 15 address to nation and full itinerary

PM Modi’s address to the nation on Tuesday will be streaming live on Doordarshan website and PIB’s YouTube channel. The live streaming will also be available on all social media platforms of PIB and Doordarshan.

India is all set to celebrate its 77th Independence Day on August 15. On the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the National Flag and address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi. All the citizens of the country can watch PM Modi’s address on all the channels of Doordarshan.

Apart from this, one can also watch the event on Prime Minister’s official website and National Informatics Centre’s website as well.

Independence Day celebration itinerary

As per the itinerary for the Independence Day celebration, after his arrival at the Red Fort, the PM will be greeted by the defence minister, Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries. He will also be introducing General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, to the Prime Minister. The GoC of the Delhi Area will lead PM Modi to the Saluting Base. Then PM Modi will inspect the Guard of Honour and will hoist the National Flag, along with the 21 Gun Salute. Furthermore, PM Modi will then deliver his address to the nation, culminating with the cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) performing the National Anthem.

Additionally, on the Independence Day celebrations this year, there will be approximately 1,800 special guests. Among the invitees, there will be 400 Sarpanches from different villages from across the, 250 representatives from the Farmer Producer Organisations scheme, and 50 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana. Construction workers, who worked for the Central Vista Project, 50 Khadi workers, contributors to border road construction, Amrit Sarovar and Har Ghar Jal Yojana as well as 50 primary school teachers, will attend the ceremony in Delhi. Apart from these guests, nurses and fishermen from different parts of the country will attend the celebrations at Red Fort.