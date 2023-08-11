Independence Day 2023 | Around 1,800 special guests to attend celebration at Red Fort

1 Min Read
As India completes 75 years of Independence this year, sarpanches of Vibrant Villages, labourers involved in several projects like Central Vista project, Har Ghar Jal Yojana Projects and Border Roads Organisation workers among others have been extended invitations.
The union government has invited around 1,800 special guests, including beneficiaries of the PM-KISAN scheme to attend the Independence Day celebration in New Delhi.
"Around 1,800 special guests from all over India will be attending the Independence Day Flag hoisting by the Prime Minister of India at the Red Fort on 15th August this year," the Union Agriculture Ministry said in a statement.
-inputs from PTI
First Published: Aug 11, 2023 9:08 PM IST
