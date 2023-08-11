Independence Day 2023: Security tightened in Delhi, restrictions imposed in Red Fort area

According to Delhi Police, a multi-layered security cover has been planned for the Independence Day celebrations. Security will be managed jointly by the National Security Guard (NSG), Special Protection Group (SPG), Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and Delhi Police.

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations in the national capital, Delhi Police has made rigorous security arrangements. The Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist flag and address the nation on August 15, has been closed for the public from July 26. The Special Protection Group (SPG) has taken over control of the premises for safeguarding and sanitising the area.

Delhi Police also conducted a security assessment between July 27 and July 29 across the city and 100 vulnerable spots were identified. The local police stations have been instructed by Deputy Commissioner of Police, HQ &TYR, Special cell, to rectify the security flaws found at various Hotels, Guest Houses, busy markets, taxi stands, parking lots, cyber cafes, PG accommodations, Cinema Halls, Malls and other places.

The Delhi Police has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Red Fort and nearby areas, including Rajghat and ITO.

“In view of Independence Day celebrations, Section 144 of CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) has been invoked in areas near Rajghat, ITO, Red Fort etc. No gathering of any kind is permitted in these areas,” Delhi Police tweeted.

In view of Independence Day celebrations, Section 144 CrPC has been invoked in areas nearby Rajghat, ITO, Red-fort etc. No gathering of any kind is permitted in these areas. @DelhiPolice #Delhipoliceupdates @ANI @PTI_News— DCP Central Delhi (@DCPCentralDelhi) August 9, 2023

Local residents are also being informed about the prohibition on kite flying near the Red Fort, with a team of experienced kite-flyers assisting in sensitisation efforts.

According to Delhi Police, a multi-layered security cover has been planned for the Independence Day celebrations. Security will be managed jointly by the National Security Guard (NSG), Special Protection Group (SPG), Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and Delhi Police. The Red Fort will be surrounded by paramilitary forces for around 200 metres, with Delhi Police in charge of the remaining territory.

Delhi Police is deploying tech-enabled safety measures, including automated facial recognition systems inside and outside the Red Fort's gates. Suspicious activity will be monitored and coordination between the security personnel will be facilitated via a temporary control room. Spotters with binoculars will be placed at nearly 300 buildings around Red Fort area. They will notify authorities of any strange movements. The Delhi Police has also started upping patrolling and anti-sabotage inspections.

Beyond the nation's capital, the Border Security Force (BSF) began Operation Alert along the international border between India and Pakistan from August 11 to August 17. Prevention of smuggling and infiltration is the goal of this operation. The BSF intends to expand camel and foot patrols, strengthen security checkpoints and improve overall monitoring in the area.