Independence Day 2023: PM Modi reaffirms commitment to fulfilling vision of 'our great freedom fighters'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of country's 77th Independence Day and paid homage to freedom fighters, In a tweet on Tuesday morning, the prime minister said, "Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!".

PM Modi's statement came just ahead of his speech from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort at 7 am on Tuesday. He will deliver his 10th consecutive Independence Day address on Tuesday.

India is celebrating its 77th Independence Day on August 15, Tuesday. Besides PM Modi, several other political leaders took to social media to extend their wishes.

Paying tribute to freedom fighters, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said , "I bow down to all the freedom fighters who contributed to the freedom of the country." He said August 15 "reminds us of our duties towards building the golden India dreamed of by the immortal fighters" who sacrificed their lives for India's freedom.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a note and tweeted: "Bharat Mata is the voice of every Indian."