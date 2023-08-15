Independence Day 2023: PM Modi reaffirms commitment to fulfilling vision of 'our great freedom fighters'

1 Min Read
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of country's 77th Independence Day. Here's what he said:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of country's 77th Independence Day and paid homage to freedom fighters, In a tweet on Tuesday morning, the prime minister said, "Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!".
आप सभी को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की अनेकानेक शुभकामनाएं। आइए, इस ऐतिहासिक अवसर पर अमृतकाल में विकसित भारत के संकल्प को और सशक्त बनाएं। जय हिंद!Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2023
PM Modi's statement came just ahead of his speech from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort at 7 am on Tuesday. He will deliver his 10th consecutive Independence Day address on Tuesday.
