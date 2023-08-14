Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: President Murmu to address nation at 7 pm today

IN PICS | Independence Day 2023: Rani Laxmi Bai to Kasturba Gandhi, remembering the brave women freedom fighters
India's war for independence was not led primarily by males, rather a remarkable number of brave women also made significant contributions to the fight against British colonial rule. As the country is gearing up to celebrate 77th Independence Day on August 15, 2023, it’s the best time to pay tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed everything for the country.
Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Independence Day on Tuesday
The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory to ensure smooth vehicular movement in the city on Tuesday, when Independence Day will be celebrated. According to the advisory, traffic for the general public around Red Fort, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on August 15, will remain closed from 4 am to 10 am. It will be open to only authorised vehicles, it added. Eight road stretches -- Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its link road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover -- will remain closed for general traffic on Tuesday, the advisory said.
50 school teachers invited as 'special guests' for 77th Independence Day event at Red Fort
A select group of 50 school teachers who have displayed outstanding dedication and commitment in the field of education have been invited as "special guests" to attend the 77th Independence Day ceremony at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi. As per the Ministry of Education (MoE), the selected educators hail from Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghathan (KV) schools from across the country. "These special guests will attend the two-day programme scheduled from August 14 to August 15, 2023, and their itinerary includes activities that encapsulate the essence of the nation's heritage and progress," a senior MoE official said.
954 police medals, including 230 for gallantry, announced on Independence Day eve
The government on Monday announced service medals for 954 police personnel of various central and state forces on the eve of Independence Day. According to the Union Home Ministry's order, 230 personnel will be decorated with bravery medals, including a President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG). The lone PPMG medal has been announced for CRPF officer Loukrakpam Ibomcha Singh. This is his second gallantry medal in service. The other medals include 82 President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 642 Police Medal for Meritorious Service.
Independence Day 2023: When and where to watch PM Modi’s August 15 address to nation and full itinerary
India is all set to celebrate its 77th Independence Day on August 15. On the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the National Flag and address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi. All the citizens of the country can watch PM Modi’s address on all the channels of Doordarshan.
President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation at 7 pm on the eve of Independence Day.
