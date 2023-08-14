Independence Day 2023: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for August 15, check routes to avoid

Delhi Traffic Police has imposed traffic restrictions in and around the Red Fort area from 4 AM to 11 AM on Tuesday.

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory in view of the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort on August 15. The advisory outlines road closures, alternative routes and other important information to help commuters navigate the capital city with ease.

Security has been heightened across Delhi ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, particularly around the Red Fort area where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation on Tuesday. Security forces from multiple agencies have been deployed to ensure safety and security during the celebrations on August 15.

Delhi Traffic Police has imposed traffic restrictions in and around the Red Fort area from 4 AM to 11 AM on Tuesday.

On Monday, Delhi Traffic Police issued a comprehensive list of routes on which vehicular movement will be restricted for Independence Day and also suggested alternative routes.

“In view of # IndependenceDay Celebrations on August 15, 2023, #DelhiTrafficPolice advises commuters to avoid these roads and take alternate routes at the mentioned timings,” tweeted Delhi Traffic Police.

Traffic Advisory In view of #IndependenceDay Celebrations on August 15, 2023, #DelhiTrafficPolice advises commuters to avoid these roads and take alternate routes at the mentioned timings.#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/il7snLhpuJ— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 13, 2023

The following roads will be closed for general traffic on Tuesday morning:

- Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail.

- Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail.

- S.P. Mukherjee Marg from HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk.

- Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort.

- Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg.

- Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg.

- Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT.

- Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover (Salimgarh Bypass).

Delhi Traffic Police suggested commuters avoid following routes between 4 AM and 11 AM on Independence Day:

- C-Hexagon India Gate.

- Copernicus Marg.

- Mandi House.

- Sikandra Road.

- A Point Tilak Marg.

- Mathura Road.

- BSZ Marg.

- Subhash Marg.

- JL Nehru Marg.

- Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate.

- Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta to ISBT Kashmere Gate via Salimgarh Bypass.

To facilitate smooth traffic flow, the Delhi Traffic Police has suggested alternative routes for north-south and east-west access.

North-South access alternative routes:

- Aurobindo Marg-Safdarjang Road-Kamal Ataturk Marg-Kautilya Marg-SMarg-11 Murti-Mother Teresa Crescent-Park Street-Mandir Marg-Panchkulan Road-Rani Jhansi Road.

- Connaught Place - Minto Road-Bhavthus Marg-Ajmeri Gate -Shradhanand Marg- Lahon Gate Chowk-Naya Bazar-Peeli Kothi-SP Mukherjee-Marg up to OORS.

- Reach Nizamuddin Bridge to cross Yamuna-Pushta Road-GT Road and cross Yudhisthir Setu to ISBT.

East-West access alternative routes:

- NH-24 (NH-9)-Nizamuddin Khatta-Barapula Road-under AIIMS Flyover-Ring Road.

- DND- Barapullah Road or via Ashram on Ring Road.

- NH-24 (NH-9) Nizamuddin Khatta Ring Road Bhairon Road - Mathura Road- Subramania Bharti Marg-Rajesh Pilot Marg-Prithviraj Road-Safdarjung Road- Kamal Ataturk Marg-Panchsheel Marg-SP Marg Ridge Road.

- Vikas Marg-IP Marg-DDU Marg-Minto Road via Connaught Place or Ajmeri Gate-DBG.

- NH-24 (NH-9) Nizamuddin Khatta Ring Road Bhairon Road - Mathura Road- Subramania Bharti Marg-Rajesh Pilot Marg-Prithviraj Road-Safdarjung Road- Kamal Ataturk Marg-Panchsheel Marg-SP Marg Ridge Road.

The DND-NH24 route, specifically through Yudhistir Setu, Signature Bridge, and Wazirabad Bridge, will remain accessible for commuters to reach the Ring Road. However, the Old Iron Bridge and Geeta Colony Bridge leading towards Shanti Van will be temporarily closed.