Independence Day 2022: Where to watch the PM’s speech

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Prior to the speech, the Prime Minister will unfurl the National Flag in front of the distinguished guests, followed by the firing of a 21-gun salute.

In what will be his ninth consecutive Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his speech from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort on August 15 to mark India’s 75 years of independence from British rule.

Prior to the speech, the Prime Minister will unfurl the National Flag, which will be followed by a 21-gun salute. Flower petals will be showered from helicopters of the Indian Air Force over the guests.

Post the PM’s speech, all attendees will sing the National Anthem at the Red Fort. The proceedings will end with the release of tricoloured balloons in the sky.

ALSO READ:

When to watch?

The Prime Minister is expected to deliver his speech at around 7.30 am. However, the proceedings will begin before that.

Where to watch

Those interested can watch the live broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address on national public broadcaster Doordarshan. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) will also live-stream the speech on its YouTube channel and Twitter handle.

Live updates of the speech will be available on the Twitter handle of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The PMO will also broadcast the national address live on its YouTube channel.

Apart from this, live footage of the PM’s speech will also be aired by most news channels.

ALSO READ: 10 ideas to celebrate 75th Independence Day on August 15

What to expect?

The Prime Minister is likely to talk about the ongoing and proposed initiatives in the healthcare sector in his address to the nation, Business Standard reported. His speech is also likely to stress digital banking and financial inclusion. He will also cover topics like the resilience of the Indian economy in the face of global headwinds, the report said.