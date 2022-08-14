Independence Day 2022: The happenings at the Red Fort, states and Union territories

By CNBCTV18.COM

A number of events will be organised on August 15, 2022, at the Red Fort in Delhi to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of India with grandeur, gaiety, fervour and enthusiasm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. The ministry of home affairs has issued a set of instructions to states and Union territories to organise celebrations on Independence Day. It has requested administrators to avoid large congregations in the ceremony and follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Events

As per the notification by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the ceremony at Red Fort will comprise the following events:

The arrival of the Prime Minister at the Red Fort premises.

The Prime Minister will be presented with a Guard of Honour by the Armed Forces and the Delhi Police.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the National Flag accompanied by the playing of the National Anthem.

This will be followed by the firing of a 21-gun salute.

The helicopters of the Indian Air Force will shower flower petals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation.

All attendees will rise to sing the National Anthem.

Tricoloured balloons will be released.

State celebrations

The notification said in the various states, the celebration of Independence Day will begin after 9 am. The events will include the unfurling of the National Flag by the chief ministers of the states accompanied by the playing of the National Anthem. The state police, paramilitary forces, home guards, NCC and scouts will present the Guard of Honour. The chief ministers will address the public followed by the singing of the National Anthem.