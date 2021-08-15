Independence Day 2021: Honours and awards for bravery

Independence Day 2021:

Bal Gangadhar Tilak said 'Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it.' India got Independence 75 years ago on this day and every Indian feels proud of being a citizen of this independent country. Protecting India’s sovereignty and people is not an easy task given it sits between two hostile neighbours – China and Pakistan. Indian Army soldiers die on the battlefield protecting the country from its enemies. Due to their immense sacrifices, the government confers awards on Army personnel who show exemplary courage to protect the country of 130 crore.

Following gallantry awards have been conferred on Army personnel on the occasion of Independence Day-2021:

On the occasion of Independence Day this year, 6 Army personnel have been awarded Shaurya Chakra, 4 awarded Bar to Sena Medal, 116 Sena Medal and 28 Mention in Dispatches.

Shaurya Chakra: It is the country’s third-highest peacetime gallantry award after the Ashoka Chakra and the Kirti Chakra.

Bar to the Medal (Gallantry): The Bar to the Medal is given to the officers and airmen of the Regular Air Force and officers and airmen of Auxiliary Air Force, Air Defence Reserve and Regular Reserve. Army officers serving as pilots in Aviation Corp are also eligible for the award of this Medal.

Sena Medal (Gallantry): The medal is awarded for exceptional devotion to duty and courage. The Sena Medal is awarded to members of the Indian army of all ranks.

Mention-in-Despatches: Mentioned-in-dispatches means when an Army man's name appears in an official report written by a superior officer.