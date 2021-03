The Income Tax Department searched properties linked to film director Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannu in Mumbai. Sources told CNBC-TV18 that raids were also conducted on properties of filmmaker and entrepreneur Madhu Varma Mantena.

Overall, I-T officials are conducting raids on 20 locations in Mumbai and Pune for alleged tax evasion.

Maharashtra: Income Tax raids underway at the properties of film director Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannu in Mumbai. Visuals from the residence of Anurag Kashyap. pic.twitter.com/YiS71AyeRO — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2021

Searches were also underway at locations associated with film producer Vikas Bahl and production and distribution company Phantom Films, the sources said.

