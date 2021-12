Searches are being conducted at 24 premises of Oppo, Xiaomi and OnePlus in Delhi, NCR and Karnataka.

Income Tax department is conducting searches at Oppo, Xiaomi and OnePlus offices in various cities, sources told CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday.

Searches are being conducted at 24 premises in Delhi, NCR and Karnataka. According to sources, searches are being carried out based on intelligence input on concealed income and tax evasion.

Residential premises of senior executives are also being searched and more details are awaited, the sources said.