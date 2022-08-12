Tax officials pose as groomsmen for a raid in Maharashtra's Jalna to recover Rs 390 crore

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Going undercover, over 200 I-T officers and policemen posed as groomsmen or baaratis going for a wedding along with the groom in 60 vehicles. They split into five different teams after entering the Jalna district.

The Income Tax department conducted raids in Maharashtra's Jalna and Aurangabad districts and recovered Rs 390 crore of "benami" property or "unaccounted" assets in eight days of raids. The officials have arrested a businessman, who deals in garments, real estate and in steel.

Going undercover, over 200 I-T officers and policemen posed as groomsmen or baaratis going for a wedding along with the groom in 60 vehicles. They split into five different teams after entering the district, The Times of India reported. The department used 120 vehicles to carry out this raid.

The report said that there were only a few people in Jalna who dealt with such huge amounts of cash. If the sleuths arrived in official vehicles, the usual suspects would have been alerted. Hence, the team adopted the strategy of posing as groomsmen.

The department seized around Rs 58 crore of unaccounted cash and 32 kg gold and valuable stones, IANS reported. The report said it took the sleuths 13 hours to count the cash. Apart from this, the officials also seized property documents worth Rs 300 crore from the homes, farmhouses and offices raided.

The week-long raid started on August 1. "Our Nasik Branch team got the tip off following which the raids were conducted," IANS reported. The department received information about irregularities in the accounts of four steel companies, following which the teams swung into action.

Initially, during the raids, the sleuths were not able to find anything. However, soon bundles of money were found in the bed and under the closet in the farmhouse.

Apart from Jalna, the I-T department also conducted raids in the house of two businessmen in Aurangabad, where they found 16 carat gold ornaments and diamonds along with bundles of notes packed in 25 cloth bags.