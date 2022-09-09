Income Tax Dept unearths Rs 100-crore hidden income in Maharashtra raids

By CNBCTV18.com

The Income Tax Department discovered "unaccounted income" of more than Rs 100 crore during a recent search on two Maharashtra-based business groupings, the CBDT said Friday.

The searches began on August 25 against two unidentified organisations involved in sand mining, sugar manufacturing, road construction, health care, and the operation of a medical college, according to officials.

The action covered more than 20 sites in the Maharashtra districts of Solapur, Osmanabad, Nashik, and Kolhapur, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

Seized documents and digital data reveal the group's "modus operandi of tax evasion, including booking of bogus expenses, undisclosed cash sales, and unexplained loans/credit entries," according to a statement published by the administrative body for the tax department.

Documentary proof of "unaccounted" cash transactions of sugar surpassing Rs 15 crore were discovered and confiscated in the case of the group engaged in sand mining and sugar manufacture, it added.

The statement said that the group has introduced unaccounted money in the form of fake unsecured loans into its books of accounts.

"Several lenders to the group, as well as promoters have admitted that unaccounted cash generated by the group exceeding Rs 10 crore was routed in its books of account in this manner," it said.

"Evidences of capital gains of about Rs 43 crore on sale of assets by a non-filer corporate entity have also been seized," the CBDT added.

In the case of the organisation involved in the healthcare and medical college operations, as well as road construction, "evidences of undisclosed cash receipts representing capitation fee and refund of salary and stipend paid to the doctors/PG students have been found."

Instances of fraudulent expenses and contractual payments have been discovered, with preliminary estimates of the group's concealed revenue totaling Rs 35 crore, it claimed.

"So far, the search action has led to detection of unaccounted income of more than Rs 100 crore," the statement said.

It further stated that concealed assets worth more than Rs 5 crore have been confiscated.

(With inputs from agency)