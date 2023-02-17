Income Tax Dept on BBC survey: 'Discrepancies and inconsistencies' found

BBC 'survey': In the statement, the Income Tax Department said that it gathered evidences that indicated that tax has not been paid on certain remittances which have not been disclosed as income in India by the foreign entities of BBC.

The Income Tax Department on Friday, February 17, issued a statement regarding its survey operations on BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai.

In the statement, the department said that during the course of operation, evidences were gathered that indicated that tax has not been paid on certain remittances which have not been disclosed as income in India by the foreign entities of BBC.

"The survey has also thrown up several discrepancies and inconsistencies with regard to Transfer Pricing Documentation," the statement read further.

The department also said the survey operations led to key evidence and the income/profits shown by various group entities (of BBC) are not commensurate with the scale of operations in India.

The tax authorities have claimed to have unearthed crucial evidences by way of statements of employees, digital evidence, and documents which shall be further examined in due course.

The survey operations also revealed that “services of seconded employees have been utilised for which reimbursement has been made by the Indian entity to the foreign entity concerned. Such remittance was also liable to be subject to withholding tax which has not been done," the Income Tax department statement said.

On the conduct of the taxman with the employees, the income tax department has clarified that it is pertinent to state that statements of only those employees recorded whose role was crucial including those connected to, primarily, finance, content development, and other production-related functions.

Even though the Department exercised due care to record statements of only key personnel, it was observed that dilatory tactics were employed including in the context of producing documents/agreements sought. Despite the such stance of the group, the survey operation was conducted in a manner so as to facilitate continued regular media/channel activity."

The income tax 'survey' at BBC’s Delhi and Mumbai offices ended after three days on Thursday (February 16) night, clocking nearly 60 hours in total. During the ‘survey’, income tax sleuths prepared an inventory of financial data from select staffers, besides collecting digital and paper data.

During its survey, the Income Tax Department also made copies of electronic and paper data of the news organisation. It is also believed that the tax sleuths sought answers on financial transactions, the company structure, and other details about BBC.