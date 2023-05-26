Income Tax Department conducts raids at premises linked to Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji

Close relatives of Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji and some contractors were reportedly among those whose premises were being searched by the tax authorities.
The Income Tax Department conducted raids across different locations linked to Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji, sources told News 18 on Thursday.
The raids were conducted across Tamil Nadu in around 40 locations, including Karur and Coimbatore. These locations included government contractors' residences and offices who have alleged connections with Minister Senthil Balaji.
"Raids are currently underway in Chennai, Karur and other places," sources said.
Close relatives of the minister and some contractors were reportedly among those whose premises were being searched by the tax authorities.
Balaji, a senior DMK leader from Karur, also holds the Prohibition and Excise portfolio. He is a close confidant of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin.
First Published: May 26, 2023 9:20 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
The enduring allure of Zeenat Aman
May 25, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Ahmedabad engineer develops 'hygienic' pani-puri machine, produces 40,000 pieces per hour
May 25, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Nykaa CEO says concerns around top-level exits, competition are overstated
May 25, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Zoomed Out: Three things that make India the beacon of hope for world economic growth
May 25, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read