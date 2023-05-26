English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homeindia NewsIncome Tax Department conducts raids at premises linked to Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji

    Income Tax Department conducts raids at premises linked to Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji

    Income Tax Department conducts raids at premises linked to Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji
    Read Time1 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com May 26, 2023 9:22:38 AM IST (Updated)

    Close relatives of Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji and some contractors were reportedly among those whose premises were being searched by the tax authorities.

    The Income Tax Department conducted raids across different locations linked to Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji, sources told News 18 on Thursday.

    The raids were conducted across Tamil Nadu in around 40 locations, including Karur and Coimbatore. These locations included government contractors' residences and offices who have alleged connections with Minister Senthil Balaji.
    "Raids are currently underway in Chennai, Karur and other places," sources said.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X