Income Tax Department conducts raids at premises linked to Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji

Close relatives of Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji and some contractors were reportedly among those whose premises were being searched by the tax authorities.

The Income Tax Department conducted raids across different locations linked to Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji, sources told News 18 on Thursday.

The raids were conducted across Tamil Nadu in around 40 locations, including Karur and Coimbatore. These locations included government contractors' residences and offices who have alleged connections with Minister Senthil Balaji.

"Raids are currently underway in Chennai, Karur and other places," sources said.