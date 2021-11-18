0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • india>

  • In Pics: Indian Railways gets first pod hotel at Mumbai Central station; check details here

In Pics: Indian Railways gets first pod hotel at Mumbai Central station; check details here

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Mini

According to a senior Western Railway (WR) official, one has to pay Rs 999 for 12 hours and Rs 1,999 for 24 hours for staying in the pod hotel. For a private pod for 12, people will have to pay ₹1,249 and that for a 24 hour period is priced at 2,499.

In Pics: Indian Railways gets first pod hotel at Mumbai Central station; check details here
Indian Railways and Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) launched a first-of-its-kind pod hotel 'Urban Pod' for passengers and common people at the Mumbai Central station. A pod hotel has several small bed-sized capsules and provides affordable overnight accommodation.
People will be provided with facilities like WiFi, TV, a small locker, adjustable mirror, and reading lights, mobile charging, smoke detectors and DND indicators among others.
pod hotel
Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve said passengers will get the accommodation at affordable rates at the pod hotel, also known as capsule hotels. "The Western Railway has implemented the pod hotel concept at Mumbai Central, which will provide accommodation to them at Rs 999 per day. A person can easily come and stay there and leave the next day," he said.
pod hotel
The pod facility is spread over an area of about 3,000 sq. ft. with a mezzanine floor. The Pod hotel has 48 Pods including 30 classic Pods, 7 ladies-only Pods, 10 private Pods and one disabled-friendly Pod.
pod hotel
While the classic pods and ladies-only pods will comfortably fit one guest, the private pod will also have a private space within the room and those for the differently-abled will comfortably fit two guests with space for a wheelchair to move around.
pod hotel
According to a senior Western Railway (WR) official, one has to pay Rs 999 for 12 hours and Rs 1,999 for 24 hours for staying in the pod hotel. For a private pod for 12, people will have to pay ₹1,249 and that for a 24 hour period is priced at 2,499.
First Published:  IST
Tags
Next Article

KFC, Pizza Hut operator Sapphire Foods trims listing gains; trades 6% higher

next story