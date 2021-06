India

In pics: Heavy rains wreck havoc across Mumbai

Updated : June 10, 2021 09:53 AM IST

Mumbai recorded 222 millimetres (8 inches) of rain in 12 hours. Tidal waves that reached up to 4. 6 meters (13 feet) prevented the rainfall from being drained, and roads, rail tracks and neighbourhoods were left waterlogged.

AP

A man takes shelter under a bridge during heavy rains in Mumbai. (Image: AP)

People make their way across flooded railway tracks during heavy rains in Mumbai. (Image: AP)

A man makes his way across a flooded street during heavy rains in Mumbai. (Image: AP)

A man makes his way across flooded railway tracks during heavy rains. (Image: AP)

People walk through a flooded street during heavy rains. (Image: AP)

A man looks at flooded railway tracks during heavy rains in Mumbai. (Image: AP)

People push a mini pickup truck through a flooded street. (Image: AP)

Children play near a flooded bus stop during heavy rains. (Image: AP)

Published : June 10, 2021 09:53 AM IST