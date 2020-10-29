  • SENSEX
In Kanchipuram, COVID-19 has dealt a death-blow to handloom weavers

Updated : October 29, 2020 08:07 PM IST

While COVID-19 has gravely impacted festive sales in Kanchipuram, at the heart of this economic crisis, is a human one, involving several thousands of handlooms in the silk hub.
To make matters worse, newly established power looms, have been drawing business away from handlooms.
An official in the know told us that there has been a 72 percent decline in orders for handloom silk, while power loom sarees are seeing a relatively smaller 34 percent fall in orders.
