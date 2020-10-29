Business In Kanchipuram, COVID-19 has dealt a death-blow to handloom weavers Updated : October 29, 2020 08:07 PM IST While COVID-19 has gravely impacted festive sales in Kanchipuram, at the heart of this economic crisis, is a human one, involving several thousands of handlooms in the silk hub. To make matters worse, newly established power looms, have been drawing business away from handlooms. An official in the know told us that there has been a 72 percent decline in orders for handloom silk, while power loom sarees are seeing a relatively smaller 34 percent fall in orders. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.