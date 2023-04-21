Advocate N Visakhamurthy had also filed a plea before the SC last year seeking appropriate guidelines for persons with visual impairments to write the AoR examination.

Advocate N Visakhamurthy, who has over 70 percent visual impairment, has set a new milestone by clearing the Advocates-on-Record (AoR) examination conducted by the Supreme Court. This is for the first time in the history of the Supreme Court that a lawyer with visual impairment has cleared the coveted AoR examination, Bar and Bench reported.

The Chennai-based advocate cleared the examination in his first attempt. The results for the December 2022 Supreme Court AoR exam were published on April 18, 2022.

Visakhamurthy attributed his success to not just his hard work, but also to the support he received from Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Attorney General for India R Venkataramani, and the Registrar General of the Supreme Court, reported Bar & Bench.

The Supreme Court turned down Visakhamurthy's previous two requests for scribes because it was against the existing rules to hire anyone with a legal background or a law degree for the AoR exam. However, in his third request, he was given Semmozhi, a candidate in her class 12, as his scribe.

He and the scribe were provided with a separate room for the exam where he dictated the answers, and the scribe wrote them under the supervision of the Registrar of the Supreme Court.

Visakhamurthy had also filed a plea before the Supreme Court last year seeking appropriate guidelines for persons with visual impairments to write the AoR examination. A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Abhay Oka had disposed of the plea directing the Supreme Court to examine the matter and communicate a decision at the earliest so that Visakhamurthy could appear for the AoR examination.

Visakhamurthy was selected as an additional government lawyer in the Supreme Court's central agency department after passing the Civil Services Examination administered by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in 2018. However, due to his visual impairment, he was not allowed to join the service and was reassigned to the post of assistant legal advisor at Shastri Bhawan. He was later given permission to join the central agency section in 2021.